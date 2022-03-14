6 to Know: Disney, DeSantis Butt Heads Over ‘Don't Say Gay' Bill

It’s Monday, March 14th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A suspect was arrested in connection with the overdose of six college students, including five West Point cadets, on spring break in Wilton Manors.

Axel Giovany Casseus, 21, is suspected of selling the students drugs laced with fentanyl, resulting in their overdoses. He appeared in bond court Saturday morning for charges of cocaine trafficking, as well as burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. The judge wanted to hear how police pinned him to the Wilton Manors overdose case involving cadets from West Point. Police say they found the phone number for the dealer who sold drugs to the spring breakers and introduced undercover officers to catch him. Upon his arrest, Casseus said he had been in contact with the spring breakers who later overdosed. Police say the cocaine undercover officers bought did not contain Fentanyl but the drug that led to the overdose of the six spring breakers from New York did.

No. 2 - Dozens rallied in Pride Park in Miami Beach Sunday to protest the Parental Rights in Education bill recently passed by the Florida Legislature, a bill critics call the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

City leaders and students joined to take a stand against something they say would discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. “You’ve got to respond to outrageous and contentious behavior without rage and contempt,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “And I think we’re going to do that today.” “This is 2022 and we should be well past the idea that we need to marginalize people, young people, because who they are,” Gelber said. “That’s just wrong.” The bill passed through the legislature this week and it’s been getting national attention because it would prevent teachers from instructing early grades on LGBTQ+ issues. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.

No. 3 - Walt Disney Co. is suspending its political donations in Florida after the company’s CEO received huge blowback for not using Disney’s vast influence in the state to try to quash a recently passed Republican bill that would prevent teachers from instructing early grades on LGBTQ issues.

The bill has sparked a spat between Florida’s tourism giant and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accused the company of being friendly with communist China. Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Friday afternoon posted a statement online and sent an email to employees saying the company was wrong to stay silent on the issue before the Republican-dominated Legislature passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney has contributed huge amounts of money to Florida’s political parties and politicians and has wielded incredible influence on the state’s government.

No. 4 - The Calle Ocho Music Festival returned to Little Havana after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana organized the event, now in its 45th year. The Latin festival features food, music, and dance in a 15-block street party in heart of Miami’s Little Havana. The festival spanned Calle Ocho from southwest 12th to 27th Avenue, lined with music, food and entertainment. The Kiwanis Club selected singer Yotuel as the festival’s king this year for his contribution to the song ‘Patria y Vida,” which became a slogan and anthem for widespread protests in Cuba in the summer of 2021. Other performers included Albita, Osmani Garcia, Oro Solido and more.

No. 5 - After a three-season drought from the postseason, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will again be dancing in March.

The 'Canes (23-10) were one of the 68 teams selected Sunday for the NCAA Basketball Tournament, with Miami being picked as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region. Miami will play No. 7 seeded Southern Cal on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hurricanes, in their 11th season under head coach Jim Larranaga, were one of the surprise teams in the ACC this season - going from winning just four conference games last season to 14 in 2021-22 to finish in fourth place. Miami will look to advance to the second weekend of the tournament for the fourth time in program history as the 'Canes have never advanced further than the Sweet 16, reaching that round in 2000, 2013 and 2016.

No. 6 - The GOAT is back. After all the speculation, it turns out Tom Brady isn't officially retired.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the National Football League, the QB announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday evening that he has unfinished business and is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he has spent the past 40 days reflecting on his decision and came to realize he still belongs on the field, noting he is ready to go. Brady credited his teammates and family with making this decision a reality, sharing two pictures alongside his announcement -- one of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and his three kids; and the other of Bucs offensive linemen.