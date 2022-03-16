6 to Know: Fort Lauderdale Barber Survives Shooting Outside Shop

It’s Wednesday, March 16th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A suspect was taken into custody after a worker at the popular Shooters Waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale was shot and killed by a former employee Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the patio area of the restaurant in the 3000 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on the Intracoastal Waterway. Footage showed a large police presence outside the eatery, and officers were also seen canvassing the surrounding neighborhood, with an armored SWAT vehicle down the street from the restaurant. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said one man was taken to a local hospital from the scene. Police later confirmed that the victim died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

No. 2 - A leader of the far-right Proud Boys had planned with other members to "storm" the Capitol in the days leading up to the violent Jan. 6 attack, according to new paperwork filed by prosecutors.

Monday's court filing comes as prosecutors were in Miami federal court Tuesday to argue that Henry "Enrique" Tarrio should remain behind bars while he awaits trial on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in the coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. During Tuesday's hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis agreed with prosecutors and denied bond for Tarrio. The judge said her decision would be explained in detail later in a written order. Tarrio’s attorney Nayib Hassan said his client was not at risk of fleeing from authorities and doesn’t have a violent background. He argued the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

No. 3 - Police are searching for a gunman who was captured on video running from the scene after he allegedly shot a barber outside of his shop in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened the night of Jan. 4 in the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard. The victim, Kevin Williamson, said he's grateful to be alive after being shot in the chest and the hand. Williamson said the shooting happened outside Executive Salon Barbershop, where he has been working for the past five years. He said a car came into the parking lot and almost hit his car, and when he gestured for the driver to move over, a man jumped out of the car and shot him. Click here for his message for the shooter in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne you’ll see Only on 6.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No. 4 - A restaurateur is offering a hefty reward after a shipping container filled with $200,000 worth of items for a new eatery was stolen from a warehouse in Miami over the weekend.

Kevin Aoki, the CEO of AOKI Group Restaurant Management and founder of Doraku Sushi, told NBC 6 the shipping container was stolen from his warehouse at 2081 NW 7th Ave. at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday. “I can't tell you the feeling that I have that when that happened,” Aoki said. Aoki says the shipping container was packed with restaurant equipment, motorcycles, and Japanese relics, carrying a combined value of more than $200,000. Aoki says the shipping container was bound for Hawaii, where he is opening a new restaurant.

No. 5 - The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.

The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law. Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. Americans last changed their clocks on Sunday. Standard time lasts for roughly four months in most of the country.

No. 6 - A South Florida realtor who happens to have the same name as a Russian diplomat's daughter says she's been getting harassed since the war in Ukraine.

North Bay Village-based realtor Ekaterina Lavrov is not the daughter of Sergey Lavrov. Since the war, she's been getting threatening calls and texts and messages on social media. "I'm afraid ... I started freaking out, I cried yesterday and I feel like I need to look over my shoulder and see what’s going on," Lavrov said. She says people have gotten a hold of her personal information — including her address and phone number — and have been posting it online, claiming she isn’t who she says she is. It’s gotten so bad, Lavrov is worried about her and her family's safety. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi.