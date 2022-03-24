6 to Know: New Details in Final Report of Miya Marcano's Murder

It’s Thursday, March 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - People rallied in support of Dayonte Resiles, a convicted killer, Wednesday outside the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, hoping he could see them from his jail cell.

Family and friends of Resiles’ held up signs of support claiming his innocence. On March 18, a jury found Resiles guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su in her Davie home in 2014. Resiles now faces the possibility of the death penalty as a sentence. That has increased the pressure for those who believe he is innocent to show support for him and circulate a petition to avoid the death penalty. A hearing is set for April 1 to schedule the penalty phase, which is estimated could take several weeks to complete.

No. 2 - A lengthy investigative report reveals new details in the murder of college student Miya Marcano, including images of the 19-year-old from the day of her disappearance.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released the 135-page final report on Tuesday. Investigators had released heavily redacted reports in the months after Marcano's body was discovered. One picture shows surveillance footage of Marcano leaving the Arden Villas in Orlando on Sept. 24. Marcano was a Valencia College student and lived and worked at the apartment complex. Marcano was supposed to leave for Fort Lauderdale that night, but she never made the flight, which concerned her family and alerted them to contact law enforcement. Investigators said Marcano was likely killed in her apartment, then her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, took her body to a wooded area of the Tymberskan Apartments in Orlando.

No. 3 - In an effort to curb more violent incidents during spring break, Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew earlier this week after five people were wounded in shootings over the weekend.

The commission voted unanimously during a special meeting to keep a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in place for the city's South Beach area through at least Monday. The commission's Tuesday vote also gives City Manager Alina Hudak the power to stop liquor stores and other retailers from selling alcohol in the area. The sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages "for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration," are prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24; after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. For a complete list of what you need to know, click on this link.

No. 4 - After being cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ultra Music Festival is back in Miami in 2022.

The outdoor electronic music festival will take place from March 25 to March 27 at Bayfront Park, according to a news release. Headliners include David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 5 - We are fortunate in South Florida to have hundreds of Holocaust survivors living among us. Every one of them has an epic story of survival, and now two of them have another miraculous tale to tell.

Jack Waksal and Sam Ron spent more than a year together in the Pionki forced labor camp in Poland. It was hour after hour of shoveling coal, backbreaking work, side by side. “It is a miracle how we survived, no question about it,” Waksal said. “That’s correct, it’s the biggest miracle because that does not happen every day, you know,” Ron said via Zoom from his home in Boca Raton. After the war, neither man knew if the other had survived. Fast forward 79 years to last Sunday night. Jack recognized Sam at a benefit event for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Click here for more on their emotional meeting in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - One of the top wide receivers in the National Football League is now set to play in South Florida

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including three picks in this April's NFL Draft. Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN he will sign a four-year, $120 million deal with over $72 million guaranteed. In his six seasons in the league, Hill has 67 total touchdowns while being named a four-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in Hard Rock Stadium.

