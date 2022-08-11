6 to Know: Demand High for Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments in Miami-Dade

It’s Thursday, August 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - An OnlyFans and Instagram model with a large social media following is now facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise back in April, officials said.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday and will be extradited to Miami-Dade to face a second-degree murder charge, the Hawai'i Police Department said in a statement. The charges stem from the April 3 stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater. Video obtained by TMZ showed a woman covered in blood and surrounded by police officers in the building. Clenney's defense attorney, Frank Prieto, said in a statement to NBC 6 that Clenney had acted in self-defense.

No. 2 - An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The deputies encountered an armed man, later identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer, officials said. Deputies reached Caviness by phone, and he told them he was intoxicated and "prepared to confront law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a news release. When Caviness pointed a firearm at deputies, they opened fire, officials said. Deputies gave Caviness first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No. 3 - Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump arrived at state Attorney General Letitia James' offices in a motorcade shortly before 9 a.m., before announcing more than an hour later that he "declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” A source with knowledge of the deposition said Trump took the fifth more than 440 times, NBC News reported. Meanwhile, a Miami man paid to fly a banner reading "ha ha ha" over former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday as Trump supporters there held large flags to protest the recent FBI raid. Kennedy told NBC 6 that he and a group of friends paid $1,800 to fly the banner for about three hours and he had a message for Trump's supporters. “Honestly, go do something better with your time,” Kennedy said.

No. 4 - As appointments were made available for the monkeypox vaccine in Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning, the county's website and phone lines were quickly jammed because of the high demand.

People posted their frustrations on Twitter, saying, "I was on the site at 8 a.m. to register and was in the middle of filling out registration information and it came up "chosen time unavailable." Now trying to call in and have been on hold for 20 mins." Another said, "This is a joke no one picks phone up..." At a Miami-Dade County news conference on Wednesday a spokesperson for Nomi Health, the healthcare partner distributing the vaccines, says the issues are being addressed.

No. 5 - A woman bucking for a county commission seat is running one of the more high-profile campaigns in Miami-Dade — but she is refusing to talk about it.

Sophia Lacayo is absent from the political scene. She has declined about a dozen interview requests from NBC 6, and she won’t debate her opponent for District 12, longtime Doral Mayor JC Bermudez. “Very irregular things have happened here,” Bermudez said. “You’ve got a person who has reported, there’s a lot that has not been reported, over one million of their own dollars. That has never happened in Dade County." One veteran South Florida elections lawyer says Lacayo’s financial statements raise a flag. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Steve Litz.

No. 6 - An American man is frustrated with the U.S. immigration system after spending nearly four years trying to legally bring his wife from Haiti.

Michael Donald married Bertha in 2018 and soon after, they started her immigration process. Donald says Bertha still hasn’t been granted an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. Donald says he can no longer travel to the Haitian town of Jacmel because it’s too dangerous to get there. Attorney Patricia Elizee says the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Haiti isn't operating at 100% due to the political and civil unrest. Donald tells us it’s crossed his mind to bring Bertha to the U.S. by land or sea, but ultimately it's just too risky. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez.