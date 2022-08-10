Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The deputies encountered an armed man, later identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer, officials said.

Deputies reached Caviness by phone, and he told them he was intoxicated and "prepared to confront law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When Caviness pointed a firearm at deputies, they opened fire, officials said.

Deputies gave Caviness first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown which agency Caviness worked for.

"Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.