6 to know – top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 19, 2023.

The Israel-Hamas War continues, but Israel now says it will end its Gaza siege -- allowing food, water and medicine into Gaza across the Egypt border.

They will not be allowed across Israeli borders until Hamas frees its hostages.

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address to the nation Thursday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It comes a day after President Biden visited Tel-Aviv, for a high-stakes trips following the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, which U.S. officials say was caused by a misfired rocket from militant terrorists -- and not an Israeli airstrike.

President Biden has also announced $100 million in new U.S. funding -- for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Two South Florida men are stirring outrage after they were seen on video taking down posters of people missing in Israel.

One of the men has been identified as a local dentist. He has since been fired.

Police say they're looking into the matter and deciding whether any criminal actions were committed.

The Miami Beach City Commission has voted to allow police to arrest homeless people who refuse to go to a shelter.

The city previously had a ban on outdoor sleeping, but that ordinance required police to issue a warning before making an arrest.

The new ordinance, which passed in a four to three vote, eliminates the requirement for a warning.

Some say this criminalizes homeless people, while others say it helps with the homeless crisis.

Republicans will try again today to elect Ohio Representative Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House.

Jordan fell short yet again Wednesday -- losing 22 republican votes.

The next vote is expected to be held Thursday at noon.

The Miami Dolphins defense could get a boost soon with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey returned to the practice field on Wednesday, after tearing his meniscus.

He's ruled out for the game against the Eagles on Sunday, but his future with the Miami Dolphins looks bright.

Meanwhile -- for the first time since 2002, our Miami Dolphins are 5-1. They'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also 5-1.

The action starts at 7:00 p.m. on NBC.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud to be supporting our schools.

You can help fund projects from teachers across South Florida through the Donors Choose platform.

Thursday, we featured Mrs. Shillingford at South Hialeah Elementary School.

She needs $448 for a document camera that will help her first-grade students visualize mathematics and science concepts.

If you'd like to help Mrs. Shillingford or another teacher -- click here.