7 More Arrested in Miami-Dade Crackdown on Street Racing, Intersection Takeovers

Seven more people including an alleged organizer and participants in illegal street racing and intersection takeovers have been arrested by police in Miami-Dade, officials said.

Alexis Perez, 19, was arrested on 16 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday.

Police said Perez used a chat application under the name "Melt_Me_CC." to promote and advertise numerous takeover events in Miami-Dade County and other Florida counties.

Participants would show up and block lanes of traffic while racing, drifting, or doing donuts and other stunts, police said.

When police showed up, the spectators surrounded the marked cars to prevent participants from being arrested, police said.

Perez was arrested while he was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro with a “Melt_Me_CC” sticker on the side-window of the car, police said.

The six others arrested were identified as Jose Guadalupe Brizuela, 20, Bill Alexander Martinez-Rivera, 19, Edgar Damian Escamilla, 18, Austin Diaz, 18, and two 17-year-olds.

Perez is the sixth organizer arrested since police began their crackdown in December.

A similar crackdown has led to numerous arrests on similar charges in Broward County.

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years, and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers.

"With these actions, it’s compromising public safety. You have individuals and spectators standing feet from these vehicles while they’re doing these reckless acts which are compromising lives," Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Roger Reyes said.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.