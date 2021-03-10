72-Year Old Man Arrested for Alleged Series of Luxury Car Thefts in Coral Gables

Coral Gables Police arrested a man they say was behind a series of luxury car thefts in the city earlier this year.

Officers arrested 72-year-old Pedro Horta on several counts, including multiple charges of grand theft and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to police, Horta began his alleged series of crimes in mid-January, when he told a waitress at a Coral Gables restaurant he wanted to hire her as his driver while claiming he had bad cataracts.

The victim reportedly gave Horta $5,000 to purchase a car, but was not able to get in contact with him afterwards.

In February, Horta allegedly met with two different victims on consecutive days to test drive both a Mercedes Benz and a BMW. During the drive, Horta would wait for the owner to leave the car and then drove away in the vehicle.

Horta was arrested last Saturday in Sunny Isle after he was spotted in the BMW that was stolen last month and pulled over.

Investigators believe other victims may be out there. If you believe you were a victim, call Coral Gables Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.