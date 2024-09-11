9/11

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC6

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony took place in the city of Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

It happened outside the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum located at 1022 West Las Olas Boulevard.

There were several speakers including city leaders, law enforcement authorities, fire officials and airline representatives.

The ceremony also featured a presentation of colors, accompanied by the Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Honor Guards and the Black Pearl Pipes and Drums.

Following the ceremony, there was a moment of silence and playing of TAPS.

