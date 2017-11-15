Police are trying to identify a boy who was found alone in Miami Gardens by a good Samaritan.

The 14-year-old boy was found Tuesday and brought to Miami Beach by Alexandra Gonzalez, Miami Beach Police said.

According to an incident report, Gonzalez found the boy on her front door step. Gonzalez said she tried to make contact with his mother, but he said he didn't remember where she lived, the report said.

Gonzalez also tried to contact his father by phone but was unsuccessful, the report said.

He is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, but police are asking anyone who recognizes him to call them at 305-673-7901.