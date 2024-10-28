A look at the numbers as more than 4.5 million have voted in Florida so far

More than 4.5 million people have voted in Florida so far ahead of next week's election, according to new statistics from the state released on Monday.

Data posted on the Florida Division of Elections website showed that 2,090,681 ballots had been cast by mail, while 2,508,243 had been cast at early voting sites.

Overall, 2,066,479 Republicans and 1,565,445 Democrats had voted, along with 868,941 unaffiliated voters and 98,059 third-party voters.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Early voting sites opened last Monday in most of the state, and counties are required to offer early voting as of Saturday.

South Florida voters were also taking advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail.

As of Monday morning, the unofficial voter turnout in Miami-Dade was at 465,854, with 279,466 votes cast in early voting and 183,866 cast by mail, according to the county's supervisor of elections.

Republicans in Miami-Dade had cast 185,881 ballots, compared to 158,803 for Democrats, 113,055 independents, and 8,115 for "other."

In Broward, the unofficial voter turnout was up to 369,909, with 194,602 in early voting and 173,553 by mail, the county supervisor of elections reported.

Democrats were ahead in Broward with 185,380 votes cast, compared to 97,387 cast by Republicans, 80,216 independents and 6,926 "other."