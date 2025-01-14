Washington DC

‘A very serious job': South Florida law enforcement to assist in Trump's inauguration

North Bay Village, as well as several other agencies in South Florida, are sending personnel to patrol the 60th presidential inauguration in D.C.

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several South Florida law enforcement agencies will be assisting in security measures at the 60th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington D.C.

Ten police officers from North Bay Village will head north on Saturday morning, joining more than 20,000 officers and military members to patrol the parade route and ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega says this is the first time the department is assisting for an inauguration. The officers are taking it seriously.

“Especially on the heels of what happened in New Orleans and Las Vegas… the threat that obviously hangs over an event of this nature,” Chief Noriega said. “They’re there to do a very serious job, a very important job.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
The longest inaugural address was almost two hours, top hats and full morning dress used to be required, and not every president was sworn in with a bible.

Security fences are already going up around the U.S. Capitol building as 25,000 police officers and military members get ready to take their place on Monday.

North Bay Village tells NBC6 that several other agencies in South Florida are also sending personnel. This includes the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Sweetwater, West Miami, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Coral Gables and Golden Beach.

Local

6 to Know 10 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 16 mins ago

Feds say sex videos seized from Alexander brothers' apartment support pretrial detention

When officers arrive in Washington D.C., they will be met with frigid temperatures and wet weather. 

“We ordered specialized equipment… jackets, headgear, boots, special socks. It’s going to be cold,” Chief Noriega said.

He says the decision to send officers came last summer after getting a request from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Chief Noriega believes it’s a good opportunity for officers to train in a different environment. 

“It’s great for our officers to have this kind of experience and great to be involved in something with so much networking opportunities, crowd control opportunities, and a chance to grow as an officer by something of this magnitude,” Chief Noriega said.

The police department will be reimbursed for expenses. Chief Noriega added there is enough staffing in place to cover the village while the officers are away.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us