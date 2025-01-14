‘A very serious job': South Florida law enforcement to assist in Trump's inauguration

Several South Florida law enforcement agencies will be assisting in security measures at the 60th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington D.C.

Ten police officers from North Bay Village will head north on Saturday morning, joining more than 20,000 officers and military members to patrol the parade route and ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega says this is the first time the department is assisting for an inauguration. The officers are taking it seriously.

“Especially on the heels of what happened in New Orleans and Las Vegas… the threat that obviously hangs over an event of this nature,” Chief Noriega said. “They’re there to do a very serious job, a very important job.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The longest inaugural address was almost two hours, top hats and full morning dress used to be required, and not every president was sworn in with a bible.

Security fences are already going up around the U.S. Capitol building as 25,000 police officers and military members get ready to take their place on Monday.

North Bay Village tells NBC6 that several other agencies in South Florida are also sending personnel. This includes the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Sweetwater, West Miami, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Coral Gables and Golden Beach.

When officers arrive in Washington D.C., they will be met with frigid temperatures and wet weather.

“We ordered specialized equipment… jackets, headgear, boots, special socks. It’s going to be cold,” Chief Noriega said.

He says the decision to send officers came last summer after getting a request from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Chief Noriega believes it’s a good opportunity for officers to train in a different environment.

“It’s great for our officers to have this kind of experience and great to be involved in something with so much networking opportunities, crowd control opportunities, and a chance to grow as an officer by something of this magnitude,” Chief Noriega said.

The police department will be reimbursed for expenses. Chief Noriega added there is enough staffing in place to cover the village while the officers are away.