After 54 Years, Southwest Florida Woman Reunited With Biological Father at Airport

Over 50 years after being put up for adoption, a southwest Florida woman was finally reunited with her biological father recently in an emotional moment at a local airport.

Lisa Barrella told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV she met her biological mother three decades ago and learned the name of her father, but only recently connected with him after 54 years by searching on social media.

“I was adopted as an infant by wonderful, amazing, hardworking, and loving parents,” Lisa said. “And yet I couldn’t have children of my own. So, this biological connection of being able to meet my father is that much more meaningful for me.”

Lisa and her husband, Al, recently made plans to meet her father Felice Giampa for the first time at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I always said there’s nothing I wanted from him except to look into his eyes and see his smile,” Lisa said.

The reunion took place and the father and daughter embraced in an emotional moment.

“Oh yeah, it’s priceless,” Lisa said after finally releasing her father from a warm hug. “I’d wait another 54 years.”