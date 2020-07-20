Afternoon Storms Monday Ahead of Wet Work Week in South Florida

The summer pattern of dodging raindrops has started in South Florida - and the coming week will be no different with plenty of afternoon storms in the forecast.

After a pretty quiet start to your Monday, expect showers and thunderstorms to pick up by midday and early afternoon. This is in response to a tropical wave pushing through the Bahamas.

Highs will come in near average, topping out near 90.

Rain chances come in at 60% Tuesday and then alternate between 50-50% over the next few days.

Slightly drier and warmer air looks poised to move in late week and into the weekend. Highs will be a little warmer too, pushing the low-90s.