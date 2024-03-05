Air fryer might have started fire that engulfed Cooper City family's house

A fire that engulfed a Cooper City home early Tuesday morning may have been caused by an air fryer that was left unattended, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue officials said.

Chopper 6 showed firefighters responding to the home in the 8000 block of Southwest 57th Manor.

Chief Michael Kane confirmed that no injuries were reported and that “all occupants and pets escaped unharmed.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pictures provided to NBC 6 by the homeowner show the home's kitchen destroyed and almost unrecognizable.

The ceiling of the old kitchen is seen collapsed to the floor.

Officials with the Red Cross said they were assisting the family of five, which includes three children .

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.