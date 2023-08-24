Airbnb teams up with Miami apartment building, offers renters a chance to earn extra cash by subletting their homes

A new initiative has arrived in the heart of Miami as Airbnb and Sentral Wynwood roll out its "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" program.

The program aims to offer renters the opportunity to earn extra income by subletting their homes.

NBC6 was given an inside look at the location.

"Our mission is to empower people to live on their own terms. It really just makes sense for our residents to make some of that revenue back, especially while they're traveling,” said Assistant General Manager of Sentral Wynwood, Reem Samhoury.

According to Airbnb, residents can earn up to an average of $682 per week by renting out their apartments when not in use.

"It's supposed to be an extra opportunity for you to get extra income," said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb Spokesperson.

Airbnb says the program has been crafted in accordance with local regulations and aims for renters to list their apartments as their main residences, allowing postings on Airbnb for about 150 days per year. Airbnb reports that the program is now in 250 buildings across 37 U.S. markets, with a total of 80,000 units now eligible for part-time renting.

The company states that their contracts and plans are designed with local regulations in mind, emphasizing that the program's focus is for renters to use their apartments as their primary residences while still having the freedom to generate extra income.