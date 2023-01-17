Broward

Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue

By NBC 6

FDLE

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a brown shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFlorida Department of Law Enforcementmissing child
