PHOTOS: Hunters wrangle one of the heaviest pythons ever caught in Florida

Over the weekend, hunters nabbed one of the heaviest Burmese pythons ever recorded in the state of Florida.

Mike Elfenbein said the catch was made Friday at Big Cypress National Reserve. The 17-foot, 2-inch python weighed a whopping 198 pounds and had the remains of a deer in its stomach and 29 pounds of fat. He called the capture a "new personal best."

"This snake ate a lot of native wildlife to get this big. She ate her last meal!" Elfenbein said on social media. "It took five of us to control her, glad to have removed her from our Everglades where she can no longer eat our wildlife."

This catch is the second-heaviest python in the Sunshine State. The heaviest weighed at 215 pounds and was captured in 2022. Florida's longest python, captured this past July, was 19 feet long and was also discovered at Big Cypress National Reserve.

