Rainbow Snake Spotted in Central Florida County for 1st Time in Over 50 Years

Officials made quite the discover in a Central Florida county this week when a rainbow snake was spotted in the area for the first time in over half a century.

The four-foot reptile was spotted by a person that was hiking in the Ocala National Forest, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

It’s the first confirmed sighting of that type of snake in the area since 1969.

Rainbow snakes are highly aquatic, according to state officials, and spend most of their lives hidden in vegetation such as lakes and marshes. Biologists speculate that a recently drawn out reservoir had this reptile looking for a new home.