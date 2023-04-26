Alleged Gunman Arrested in 2019 Shooting That Killed Miami Strip Club Security Guard

More than four years after a security guard was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a Miami strip club, the alleged gunman has been arrested.

Semaj Lavarinton Charles, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The shooting happened Jan. 17, 2019, outside the Booby Trap Gentlemen's Club at 3615 Northwest South River Drive.

According to an arrest warrant, witnesses told investigators that there'd been an argument in the club that escalated into a physical altercation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A punch was thrown before security intervened and escorted the people involved out of the club, the warrant said.

Surveillance footage showed three men, including suspects Anthony Rodriguez and James Lemons, arguing with security after being escorted out, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Semaj Charles and Anthony Rodriguez

A short time later, a car pulled up outside the club and a man got out and fired a rifle multiple times at the front entrance of the club, where the victims were standing, the warrant said.

Security guard Jose Otero, 31, was killed, while a 46-year-old security guard was hit by gunfire in his hand.

Lemons and Rodriguez were arrested in 2019. Lemons pleaded guilty in the case last year as part of a deal with prosecutors, and identified Charles as the gunman and Rodriguez as the driver of the getaway car, the warrant said.

Rodriguez still faces murder and other charges, court records showed.

Charles was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.