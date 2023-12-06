Alleged kidnapping victim has outburst in court during Aventura police officer's trial

A former Aventura police officer accused of unlawfully stopping and kidnapping two men in Pompano Beach earlier this year is in the middle of an intense trial in a Broward courtroom.

On Wednesday, day three of the trial, 30-year-old David Delgado sat quietly as his lawyer cross-examined one of the victims, questioning the accuracy of his encounter with the former officer.

Delgado is facing charges of kidnapping, assault and battery for the May 20 incident where the two men accuse him of pointing his gun at them and throwing one of them against his police cruiser, causing a knee injury.

Earlier that day, the two men had valeted their car at Aventura Mall with the officer’s girlfriend. When they left the mall, Delgado’s girlfriend left her phone behind in the victims’ car.

She later made arrangements to meet the men to reclaim the phone but Delgado allegedly tracked the phone on his own to their apartment.

In June, the Broward Sheriff’s Office moved forward with charges for the unlawful stop. Delgado was arrested and bonded out shortly after.

On Wednesday, the former officer’s attorney showed the jury video of the incident which doesn’t capture Delgado pointing his gun or shouting at the men. One of the victims is seen in handcuffs which Delgado later removes.

That alleged victim, Kenley Lafalaise used a Creole translator in court but became heated at the officer’s attorney who seemed to question his credibility.

At that moment, Lafalaise broke from his translator and started shouting at the lawyer in English, recounting what Delgado said to him during the incident.

The lawyer asked the judge if he actually needed a translator to which the judge replied, “I guess not.”

This comes after Delgado’s attorney hinted that the men may have been involved in a theft of the phone which Delgado accused the men of at the time of the encounter in May.

The trial is expected to continue this week.