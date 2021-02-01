AM Showers Start Work Week in South Florida Ahead of Major Temperature Drop

South Florida will go from needing their umbrellas Monday morning to grabbing their sweaters with a major drop in temperatures coming over the next few days.

We are starting off the week ushering in a brand new cold front and this one will have some bite to it. After a few early showers on Monday, you'll notice the winds picking up along with and drop in humidity.

Monday night brings in the chill and temperatures by Tuesday morning will likely be in the 40s across all of South Florida, outside of the Keys of course.

Highs will struggle to rebound, only reaching the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Look for something similar on Wednesday.

Look for a big warming trend late this week and weekend as highs return to near 80. Lows will return to the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible too, along with a breeze Saturday and Sunday.