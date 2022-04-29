FOUND: Amber Alert Canceled for Jacksonville 8-Year-Old

The Jacksonville child at the center of an Amber Alert has been found, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Ja'rell Lewis, 8, was found safe Friday.

Officials have resolved the Amber Alert.

UPDATE: The Florida AMBER Alert activated out of Jacksonville on April 29 for 8-year-old Ja'rell Lewis has been resolved. The child was found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLAMBER — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 29, 2022

Previous story:

State law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who went missing out of Jacksonville on Friday.

Ja'rell Lewis may be in the company of 37-year-old Terrell Lewis, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Their relationship was unclear.

The child was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville. They may be traveling in a black 2006 Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag number 72BEYB.

Ja'rell is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 4-foot-6, and weighs about 80 pounds. Terell is a Black male, bald, with brown eyes, is 5-foot-9, and weighs about 150 pounds.

FDLE urged the public that if the two are found, to not approach them and to instead call 911 immediately.