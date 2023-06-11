AMBER alerts aren't the only type of emergency alert in Florida. Here's a breakdown

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement uses an emergency alert system, in which alerts are sent through text messages, radio/TV broadcasts, and highway signs in order to notify people of active emergencies.

You may have heard of America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response alerts, better known as AMBER alerts – which signify that a child is missing and has likely been kidnapped – but there are also a variety of different alerts that the FDLE may send out to signify that a person is missing or endangered.

The system is implemented to expedite the process of finding individuals who may be at risk.

The list includes purple, blue, silver, AMBER, and missing child alerts, each of which have a specific criterion that must be met before the alert is sent out.

Purple Alerts

The Purple Alert Plan, which was signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2021, is the most recent addition to the list of the FDLE’s emergency alerts.

It refers to a missing individual over the age of 18 who is affected by a physical, mental, or intellectual disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or substance abuse issues.

The person in question must also be at risk of imminent danger.

Blue Alerts

The Florida Blue Alert system, which was enacted through an executive order in 2011, is used to notify the state that a law enforcement officer has been harmed, killed, or gone missing on the job.

The suspect must still be at large.

Silver Alerts

The Florida Silver Alert is used to help find missing persons who suffer from mental deterioration, like Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The person must also be over 60 years of age, unless authorities are able to determine that the individual is not mentally capable of consent and must be found through the emergency alert system.

AMBER vs. Missing Child Alerts

AMBER and missing child alerts both involve missing persons under the age of 18, but the former refers to a missing child that is believed to be kidnapped.

Both alerts entail that the child is at risk of death or serious injury.

In an enhanced missing child alert, the child must be at a more imminent risk of harm.