American Airlines Adding More Than 700 Jobs in Miami

American Airlines is planning on adding more than 700 new jobs in Miami over the next year, the company said Wednesday.

The jobs the airline's looking to fill include around 600 in the reservations department and 100 in customer service roles at Miami International Airport.

The company said they hired more than 2,000 team members in Miami in 2022.

"American plays a vital role in the success of Miami-Dade’s travel and tourism industry and we look forward to even more growth in 2023 and beyond," said Juan Carlos Liscano, American Airlines Vice President of Miami Hub Operations.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Interested candidates must live within a 75-mile radius from Miami International Airport and will undergo a paid training program starting early next year.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma, GED or

international equivalent, the company said.

On day one, all new hires will have access to travel privileges, health benefits, and more.

Interested candidates should apply on jobs.aa.com.