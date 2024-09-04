Apocalypse BBQ offers $10K reward after robbery caught on video

The owner of Kendall's popular Apocalypse BBQ is offering a $10,000 reward for information after they said their business was burglarized Monday night.

Video shows a person rummaging through drawers at the restaurant near Southwest 104th Street and 99th Avenue.

The restaurant told NBC6 the thief took a safe, a cash register and employee tips from the past two weeks.

NBC6 has reached out to police for details on the investigation.

