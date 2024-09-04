Caught on Camera

Apocalypse BBQ offers $10K reward after robbery caught on video

The restaurant told NBC6 the thief took a safe, a cash register and employee tips from the past two weeks.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of Kendall's popular Apocalypse BBQ is offering a $10,000 reward for information after they said their business was burglarized Monday night.

Video shows a person rummaging through drawers at the restaurant near Southwest 104th Street and 99th Avenue.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The restaurant told NBC6 the thief took a safe, a cash register and employee tips from the past two weeks.

NBC6 has reached out to police for details on the investigation.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us