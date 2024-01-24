Apprenticeship program helping to fill critical gap in construction industry across South Florida

When a labor shortage hit the construction industry during the height of the pandemic, the industry needed to think outside the box to attract a new workforce.

In South Florida, that answer came in the form of an apprenticeship program thanks to Miami Dade College and the University of Miami.

Rafael Diaz came from Cuba two years ago with a degree in hydraulic engineering.

Now, he gets to add construction apprentice to his resume and soon project manager, thanks to an ad that popped up on his social media.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I saw it and I said, ‘Hey, it’s too good to be true. It’s a free program they’re going to pay you. You’re going to study at a great university.’ I just clicked and I sent my info and started the process and luckily, I’m here,” Diaz said.

Rafael is part of a cohort of students who are taking advantage of a new, and free, apprenticeship program put together by Miami Dade College and the University of Miami’s College of Engineering.

The apprentices are in class twice a week in the evenings, and during the day, they put on their hard hats and report to construction sites across Miami-Dade County such as Gallery at West Brickell, a 29-story workforce housing development by a Miami-based construction company, Related Urban Construction.

The company partnered with MDC and UM to hire apprentices starting at $19 an hour, with full benefits and raises built in.

“There is a tremendous need. There’s a lot of construction in Miami and it’s a very competitive market, so we figured it would be a great approach to hire and educate new workers,” said George Lage, VP of Construction at Related Urban Construction.

That need became critical during the height of the pandemic, and today, there’s still a gap, especially at the management level.

According to a study by the Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry would need to attract more than 342,000 additional workers on top of its normal pace of hiring to meet the labor demand in 2024.

There’s an even bigger need for project managers and they’re not as easy to find given the level of experience required.

“The most important thing about these apprentices is their drive and that’s what we’re really looking for in our people that are really excited and have a lot of drive,” Lage said.

College of Engineering Professor Esber Andiroglu said the apprenticeship program not only helps fast-track students into managerial roles, it also provides support along the way.

“As they complete certain course modules, and on-the-job training hours as we monitor them, we also ensure that they receive periodic pay raises so by the time they graduate, they’re in the right market in the right wage bracket,” Andiroglu said.

Pierina Fumo, an industrial engineer from Venezuela, is four months into her yearlong apprenticeship but already she says it has changed her life.

“I’m hoping I get to stay with his company. I love it, I love my coworkers. Now I’m an apprentice assistant construction manager, so hopefully in five years or so I’ll get to be a construction manager and hopefully with this company,” Fumo said.

For more information about the construction apprenticeship program, and how to apply, click here.