Armed, Barricaded Suspect Surrenders to Police After Standoff at Hialeah Home

After an hours-long standoff with police, the armed suspect who was barricaded at a home in Hialeah surrendered.

Officers were initially called to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. on East 53rd Terrace after neighbors spotted 34-year-old David Rodriguez walking in front of a home with a gun and a propane tank, Hialeah Police said.

Police said Rodriguez was in contact with crisis negotiators and "thankfully due to the patience and tireless efforts by our negotiators and SWAT personnel, Rodriguez surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident under the Baker Act law."

Police believed he was alone inside the house.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a shirtless man walking around in the front driveway, holding a gun. SWAT officers were seen around the neighborhood and evacuated the immediate area around the home.

Police advised residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from windows. The area from Palm Avenue to East 3rd Avenue and East 52nd Street to 54th Street was blocked from public access.

. @cityofhialeah police in standoff with barricaded armed subject. Family member of man tells me he was triggered by a bad breakup. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/7pej7mOAw4 — Laura Rodriguez (@LauraNBC6) July 28, 2022

Family members at the scene identified Rodriguez, who, according to police records, has been arrested multiple times. His family believes he was triggered by a breakup.

Police said the situation stemmed from a dispute and personal issues.

Miami-Dade Police

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates