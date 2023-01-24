Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place.

Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them to an apartment complex right on Northwest 9th Place off the Florida's Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.

Detectives said they witnessed a transaction of electronic goods between two men and made contact with them, and that's when a struggle broke out.

At one point during the struggle, one of the men's hooded shirt came off, revealing a firearm in his waistband, detectives said. When he reached for his firearm, an officer fired his gun.

The man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

The other man was taken into custody. Officials haven't released their identities.

Police later released a photo of the handgun that they said the suspect was carrying.

Miami-Dade Police

The officer, a 15-year veteran of the department, was not identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard.