Miami Gardens

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

The man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

By Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place.

Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them to an apartment complex right on Northwest 9th Place off the Florida's Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.

Detectives said they witnessed a transaction of electronic goods between two men and made contact with them, and that's when a struggle broke out.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on the latest incident involving an officer firing their weapon.

At one point during the struggle, one of the men's hooded shirt came off, revealing a firearm in his waistband, detectives said. When he reached for his firearm, an officer fired his gun.

The man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Local

Miami-Dade County 30 mins ago

Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Florida 3 hours ago

Three Florida Deputies Resign Amid Investigation Into Sex Scandal

The other man was taken into custody. Officials haven't released their identities.

Police later released a photo of the handgun that they said the suspect was carrying.

Miami-Dade Police
Police said a man carrying this handgun was shot by a Miami-Dade officer in Miami Gardens on Jan. 24, 2023.

The officer, a 15-year veteran of the department, was not identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us