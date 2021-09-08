Arrests Made in Surfside Condo Collapse Victim Identity Thefts

Multiple arrests have been made in the identity theft cases that targeted victims of the Surfside condominium collapse, authorities said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and other officials were expected to give more details on the arrests at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Reports of identity theft cases began popping up just days after the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo, which killed 98 people.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who spent weeks at the site meeting with families and giving updates on the efforts to find survivors, commented on the arrests Wednesday.

"We've worked so hard to do everything we can to restore the lives of those families who lost their loved ones and the survivors of the building collapse. What a tragedy that anyone would seek to exploit this situation," she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said there were multiple identity theft cases regarding victims of the tragedy.

“It’s the revictimization of the victims that we’re sort of starting to experience right now with these hackers," Burkett said in July. “They’ve seen the names in the paper, they’re going right to that and we’ve had to have discussions with the families and listen to them telling us the stories about all of a sudden credit cards appearing in their names and things being purchased in their name, so we’ve told ‘em, you’ve got to immediately shut down your credit."