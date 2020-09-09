Arrests Made Over a Month After 7-Year-Old Was Killed in Brownsville Drive-by Shooting

More than a month after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brownsville, police arrested two people in connection with the case, the child's mother says.

Alana Washington died in July after being struck by a bullet near the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue.

The child's mother told NBC 6 that Miami-Dade Police detectives notified her of the arrests.

BREAKING: Mother of 7 year old Alana Washington tells me @MiamiDadePD detectives notified her that 2 people were arrested in connection with her daughter’s murder in July. I’ll have updates this afternoon on @nbc6 starting at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/1mGXGgwFOv — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) September 9, 2020

Information on who was arrested, plus the charges they face, was not available.

Family members, community activists and officials have since been demanding for the shooter to come forward and for the public to give police any information.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.