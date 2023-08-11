As car break-ins become the norm in Fort Lauderdale, here's what some residents are doing to avoid it

A series of car break-ins have left the residents of The Society Las Olas, an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, on edge.

Seven cars were broken into and one was stolen overnight Tuesday in the parking garage of the apartment complex, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

The apartment building is located at 301 SW 1st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Some residents have even begun to take unorthodox preventative measures to protect their valuables amid the smash-and-grabs.

One man told NBC6 that he leaves his car windows open with the doors unlocked to avoid a burglar breaking the windows. He takes his valuables out of the car as well, he said.

“I’ve almost come to expect it. I’m just more alert in the parking lot hoping that I come down and have a whole car instead of a holey car," he added.

Fort Lauderdale Police recommend a different approach to the issue.

“It was reported that several windows were broken so regardless of whether the doors were unlocked or locked, it seems these suspects broke the windows regardless," said Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Residents express their frustrations with the apartment complex company for not doing enough to prevent the break-ins, leading some to take their own preventative measures - against the FLPD's advice.

"We still don’t recommend that you leave your car doors unlocked because it’s more of an open invitation for people to come in and rummage around through your things. If you are going to do that, take all your valuables with you and most importantly, take your keys,“ Liening said.

The property management company, FOL Management, had no comment about the crimes.

Residents shared an email with NBC6 that they say came from the property manager, explaining that they were aware of the crimes and planned to install 271 surveillance cameras, as well as a patrol cart.