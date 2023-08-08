Fort Lauderdale

At least six car break-ins at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex: Police

A resident reported the apparent break-ins on Tuesday morning.

By Victoria Jardine

At least six cars were broken into Tuesday morning at the Society Las Olas apartment complex, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Officers responded to the scene after a resident reported the break-ins around 9:00 a.m.

The apartment building is located at 301 SW 1st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police say they're in the process of gathering information about this incident and encourage anyone who may be a victim or anyone with information -- to contact them.

This is a developing story. NBC6 will stay on top of this case as police confirm additional information.

