Brownsville

2 dead in Brownsville house fire

It happened at a home on NW 19th Avenue and NW 53rd Street at around 3 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a house fire in Brownsville early Friday.

It happened at a home on NW 19th Avenue and NW 53rd Street at around 3 a.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Two people who lived in the home, a man and a woman, were pulled from the residence and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Miami-Dade police said, but they did not survive.

It's unclear how many other people were inside at the time of the fire.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Images also show firefighters entering into the home as flames are visible through a broken window.

When first responders arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed. They have since put it out, police said.

This article tagged under:

BrownsvilleFires
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us