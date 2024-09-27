2 dead in Brownsville house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in Brownsville early Friday.

It happened at a home on NW 19th Avenue and NW 53rd Street at around 3 a.m.

Two people who lived in the home, a man and a woman, were pulled from the residence and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Miami-Dade police said, but they did not survive.

It's unclear how many other people were inside at the time of the fire.

Images also show firefighters entering into the home as flames are visible through a broken window.

When first responders arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed. They have since put it out, police said.