Miami-Dade County

At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade

The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds

By NBC 6

NBC 6

At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds.

Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.

At least one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim's condition was unknown, and a suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade police
