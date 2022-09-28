At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade

At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.
The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds.
Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
At least one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.
Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim's condition was unknown, and a suspect was taken into custody.
No other information was immediately known.
