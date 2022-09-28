At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade

At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds.

Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.

#BREAKING: Massive @MiamiDadePD presence at Walmart on S Dixie Hwy in Goulds area (SW #Miami-Dade County), where police confirm there's been a shooting.



At least one person injured. Suspect in custody. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/EUUObQu8z3 — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) September 28, 2022

At least one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim's condition was unknown, and a suspect was taken into custody.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Walmart on SW 211 Street. One person has been detained and the scene is deemed safe. This WAS NOT an active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/RpXDPCXZFE — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 28, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

