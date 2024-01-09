Aunt of Bills fan details how nephew was shot, killed near Hard Rock Stadium after Dolphins game

The aunt of a man who was shot and killed during an argument near Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night is sharing the story behind her nephew's death.

The shooting occurred Sunday night after the Miami Dolphins game near Hard Rock Stadium.

Cecelia Skye spoke to NBC6 and identified the man as her nephew, 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs.

Dylan Isaacs

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Skye said Isaacs was a Bills fan visiting from Canada and traveled to see the Dolphins game Sunday night. He had gone to Hard Rock Stadium with some friends and met up with cousins while he was there.

"He's quite a sports fan," Skye said. "He was pretty happy to be there and watching the game. I mean, of course he would want it the bills to win, but he was there for the excitement and the fun of the game."

According to Skye, Miami Gardens Police told her everything started when her nephew was walking to a vehicle after the game.

"To our understanding, they were walking to their vehicle and a car had pulled out and hit Dylan," Skye said. "I don't know if it knocked him over or how hard it did hit him, but him and his friend started chasing the car as it sped away."

It was then that the driver stopped, stepped out of the car and shot Isaacs to death, Skye told NBC6.

While police have not yet formally identified Isaacs as the victim, Skye says that is her nephew.

"He was very much loved," Skye said. "He loved all the kids. We have a big family here. Everyone is gonna miss him. I miss him dearly."

Isaacs died on the pavement just a block south of the stadium. Video captured by NBC6 showed his body laying on the ground covered with a tarp early Monday morning.

The shooter fled the scene and remains on the run, but Miami Gardens Police confirmed Tuesday that the suspect's vehicle was located in West Palm Beach.

Isaacs' aunt told NBC6 she still doesn't understand the violence that led to her nephew's death.

"It was a senseless act," Skye said. "They just didn't want [the driver] hurting anybody else. It was just a game. It's a sport that's supposed to be you know, it's competitive, but there's no room for violence."

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.