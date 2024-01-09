‘Totally senseless': Mom of man gunned down after Dolphins game speaks as car involved found

The mother of a man who was shot and killed outside Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday night's Dolphins game is speaking out as police said they've found a key part of the case.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed Tuesday that the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting was found in West Palm Beach. No other details were released.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday at a parking lot in the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, across the street from the stadium, after the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Police said the victim and friends were walking through the game traffic and had a verbal argument with someone, who exited the vehicle and fired several rounds.

The victim was struck and killed while the shooter fled the scene, police said.

The victim was identified by family members as 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs. They said Isaacs, who was from Ontario and was a member the Native American community of Six Nations, was a Bills fan who was in town visiting friends.

In a Zoom interview with NBC6 on Tuesday, Isaacs' mother, Susan Isaacs, said her son had FaceTimed her from the game and said his last words to her were "I love you mom."

"I wouldn't wish this on any mom," she said. "This was totally senseless. It was a game that's supposed to be fun and it turned tragic."

The family said Dylan Isaacs was with friends when he was struck by a car after the game. He and a friend chased the vehicle and that's when the shooting happened, the family said.

"I close my eyes at night when I can, I finally slept and all is see is his face, that last picture on FaceTime, 'I love you mom,'" Susan Isaacs said.

She said she wants to remember her son as the fun-loving young man he was, but it's been hard on the family.

"He was full of laughs, happy. He loved family, he loved all his little cousins," she said. "These little ones don't know where he is, wondering where he is. We're talking about bringing him home and they're thinking he's gonna be home. How do you explain to these little ones the future, what death is?"

Susan Isaacs said the family is working to bring her son home for funeral services.

"A mom should never have to bury her child," she said. "I never thought it would be this, I never thought I would be burying my boy. This is tragic, it’s tragic for us. It’s tragic for my family, it's tragic for his friends, it's tragic for my community and their support is getting us through these days and the days to come. This is hard."

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill posted about the incident on X on Tuesday, replying to a post about Isaacs' killing by saying "football suppose to bring us together not divide us remember that part."

Police said they're investigating but haven't released information about a possible suspect.

Susan Isaacs had a message for whoever shot her son.

"Have some remorse, come forward, turn yourself in, do the right thing," she said. "I want justice."