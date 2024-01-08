Man shot and killed during argument outside Hard Rock Stadium after Dolphins game

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an argument near Hard Rock Stadium following the Miami Dolphins game Sunday night, officials said.

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded just before midnight to a parking lot in the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, across the street from the stadium, after receiving reports of a man shot.

As officers arrived, Miami-Dade Police units assigned to the Dolphin game detail were on the scene, administering chest compressions to the victim.

"He was breathing hard, labored breathing," said Jae Jackson, a man who said he heard the gunfire, and ran over to the victim to help. "He looked like he was going to fight through especially when his girlfriend tapped him on the shoulder and told him 'You're strong, you're going to make it' and he lifted his arm up. So there was hope."

Jackson told NBC6 officers took turns doing CPR on the victim, which he said he had never seen police do before.

"All I could do was just talk to him," Jackson said. "I felt sorry for him being on the ground by himself. Nobody wants to go out that way. I can't imagine that is how you want to spend your last moments."

When Miami-Dade Fire Recuse arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers blocked off an area inside a shopping center on Northwest 27th Avenue overnight as police combed the strip mall for clues.

BREAKING | Miami Gardens police investigating a death near Hard Rock Stadium this morning @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/WQ04Kvdepm — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) January 8, 2024

Video captured by NBC6 showed the man's body laying on the ground covered with a tarp early Monday morning.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the preliminary investigation found that the victim and some friends were walking through traffic when a verbal argument ensued with the suspect.

According to Jackson, the victim and his group of friends were Dolphins fans and were allegedly hitting the suspect's car.

Police said the suspect then exited their vehicle, fired several rounds, struck the victim and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials said.

"It was sad," Jackson said. "Even for beating someone's car, that's not something someone should lose their life for."

Jackson added that he heard four distinct gunshots fired. He then waited a while for the incident to die down and then walked over to the victim.

It's unclear what role if any the game may have played in the shooting, which came shortly after the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Investigators have not shared any details about the victim's identity or if they have any potential suspects. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.