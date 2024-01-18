Authorities investigating fatal rollover crash on Turnpike ramp in Miami-Dade

Authorities were investigating an apparent fatal rollover crash on a Florida's Turnpike ramp in Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Turnpike southbound ramp to Northwest 199th Street, near Hard Rock Stadium.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the car upside-down on a roadway under the ramp with debris scattered about.

It appeared the vehicle had crashed off the ramp and hit multiple palm trees before landing on the roadway below.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One full palm tree and parts of others were seen on the ground next to the vehicle.

An apparent body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp up on the ramp.

Updated: Crash in Miami-Dade County on Floridas Turnpike South, ramp to Exit 2X: NW 199th Street/Stadium. Off-ramp closed. Last updated at 02:39 PM. https://t.co/yUuNl03ZHi — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) January 18, 2024

Officials haven't released any details on the crash.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.