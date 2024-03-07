Authorities seek more victims of Royal Caribbean worker accused of placing cameras in bathrooms

Authorities are working to find more possible victims of a former Royal Caribbean employee arrested for allegedly placing hidden cameras inside cruise passengers' bathrooms.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, was arrested Sunday after a guest found a camera inside her stateroom bathroom while on the Symphony of the Seas cruise.

BSO Arvin Joseph Mirasol

In a statement Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said their Special Victims Unit detectives were working with Homeland Security Investigations agents to find more possible victims.

Detectives have obtained copies of the Symphony of the Seas manifests during the time Mirasol worked on the ship and are contacting passengers who stayed in cabins Mirasol was responsible for from December 2023 until the date of his arrest on March 3, to identify any more victims, officials said.

Mirasol faces six counts of voyeurism and federal charges for production and possession of child pornography.

His arrest came after a guest, who was staying in a room with her sister and mom, said she reached under the sink to get a roll of toilet paper back on Feb. 26 and found the camera affixed to the counter and alerted security officers, a BSO arrest affidavit said.

Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant and was responsible for servicing guest cabins, including cleaning, restocking towels and making beds.

Authorities seized his electronic devices, including his phone and USB, and found numerous videos of naked females undressing in bathrooms as well as child pornography, an affidavit stated. One video showed Mirasol himself installing the camera.

An employee of a Royal Caribbean cruise has been accused of setting up hidden cameras inside guests' bathrooms.

Mirasol told law enforcement in an interview that he installed the cameras and had been doing so since he started working on the Symphony of the Seas cruise in December 2023.

"I want to control it, but I can't," Mirasol told investigators, according to the affidavit. He also admitted that if he likes whoever is staying in the room, he installs the cameras and chooses girls 16 years old and over, the affidavit read.

Mirasol also said he would hide under guests' beds while they took showers and record them naked.

"We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Mirasol, who was arrested at Port Everglades, remained behind bars in Broward Thursday.