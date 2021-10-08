Aventura Vet Who Pled Guilty to Sexually Abusing Dog Sentenced to 272 Months

A South Florida veterinarian who recorded himself sexually abusing a dog and collected child pornography has been sentenced Friday to over 21 years in federal prison.

Prentiss K. Madden, a vet based in Aventura, was arrested back in March and pled guilty in July to child pornography charges and animal cruelty charges, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Madden is guilty of producing and sharing videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs; accessing, receiving and storing images and videos of child pornography; and talking about child sexual abuse during chats, prosecutors said.

Madden had been the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, who had fired Madden weeks before his arrest when they caught wind of the investigation.

"We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden," the hospital said in a statement following his arrest. "Our legal team and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution."