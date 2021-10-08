Aventura

Aventura Vet Who Pled Guilty to Sexually Abusing Dog Sentenced to 272 Months

Prentiss K. Madden, a vet based in Aventura, pled guilty to child pornography charges and animal cruelty charges

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida veterinarian who recorded himself sexually abusing a dog and collected child pornography has been sentenced Friday to over 21 years in federal prison.

Prentiss K. Madden, a vet based in Aventura, was arrested back in March and pled guilty in July to child pornography charges and animal cruelty charges, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Madden is guilty of producing and sharing videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs; accessing, receiving and storing images and videos of child pornography; and talking about child sexual abuse during chats, prosecutors said.

Madden had been the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, who had fired Madden weeks before his arrest when they caught wind of the investigation.

Local

Only in Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Sheriff Offers Return of ‘Misplaced' 770 Pounds of Marijuana

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade Man, 74, Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Tire Shop Machete Attack

"We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden," the hospital said in a statement following his arrest. "Our legal team and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

AventuraAttorney for the Southern District of Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us