Average Gas Price Rises in Florida for First Time in 10 Weeks: AAA

For the first time in over two months, gas prices in the state of Florida have risen in the last week.

AAA reports prices in the Sunshine State are at an average of $3.60 a gallon, up eight cents from last week but down 34 cents from one month ago. It’s the first time in 10 weeks the price has risen in Florida.

In Miami, the average price is $3.65 a gallon - up two cents from last week but down 42 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.63 a gallon – up three cents from last week but down 43 cents from last month.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas