‘Based on Data': BCPS Board Member on Decision to Make Masks Optional For Adults

As Florida sees a downward trend in Covid-19 cases, mask policies will be changing across South Florida schools starting Monday, both in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Adults will no longer be required to wear masks, but are still "strongly encouraged" to do so, according to the new school guidelines.

“Based on data- our positivity rates are down - data in schools showing less and less of impact as it relates to absentees with students and the district,” Dr. Rosalind Osgood, a school board member for Broward County Public Schools said.

Beginning Monday, February 14, 2022, vendors and visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors in any District school, facility or vehicle, as are District students and employees. pic.twitter.com/xp2TDoVg3t — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 12, 2022

The change comes after the district mandated masks for visitors and vendors in late-December as the omicron variant surged.

“What we’ve seen is those who want to wear masks, we do,” Osgood said.

Top of mind for Dr. Osgood is potential legislation in Tallahassee which could allow parents to sue school districts that went against Governor DeSantis and implemented mask mandates, like both Broward and Miami-Dade did.

“It continues to sadden me. We continue to have to fight groups in this nation we shouldn’t have to fight. We shouldn’t be pitted against parents,” Osgood said.

On Friday, Governor DeSantis said that families should have the ability to sue if they have a child who was forced to wear a mask after the governor ordered for facial coverings to be optional.