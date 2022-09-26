Basketballer Busted, Accused of Armed Robbery in Miramar: Police

A Miramar man who was followed home and robbed by three armed men told police he recognized the robbers as guys he played pickup basketball with in Plantation and now one of them is behind bars.

Jamari Aquil Anglin, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery causing harm or disability, and criminal conspiracy, in addition to grand theft auto, records show.

According to the arrest report, four men in a stolen black Mercedes Benz followed the victim’s blue Hyundai Sonata into the Solano at Miramar Luxury Apartment community about 2 a.m. July 30.

Two of the four men had handguns and a third had a Draco assault-style rifle. He hit the victim on the head with the rifle, causing the Miramar man to bleed and pass out. When he regained consciousness, the victim saw the four men drive off. His iPad, iPhone 12, a designer bag and $1,800 rent were missing, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During questioning, police said the victim recognized Anglin as the man who hit him in the head with the rifle.

Isaiah Aku Jeanty, Jason Daniel, and Jordan Louis Dilello were named in Anglin’s arrest report, but court records show they have not been charged in this incident as of Monday.

Jeanty, 20, was arrested Aug. 2 in the 9200 block of Lagoon Place in Davie on unrelated drug possession charges and for driving a 2020 Nissan Versa without a driver’s license.

Daniel, 19, was also arrested Aug. 2 in the same Davie location on unrelated charges of dealing in stolen property and carrying a concealed firearm. During questioning, police say Daniel admitted to renting a 2014 black Mercedes Benz he knew was stolen.

Dilello, 19, was arrested Aug. 28 on unrelated charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding police.

According to his arrest report, Dilello was driving a stolen Nissan Rogue. Police followed him from Coral Springs to Sunrise where Dilello was seen getting into a black Mercedes Benz E350, police said.

The Mercedes lead police on a chase until it crashed in Plantation. Dilello was the driver of the car that he said belonged to his mother. Anglin, Jeanty, and an Abdiel Soto were passengers, the report stated.

Anglin remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. Dilello, Jeanty, and Daniel have since been released on bond. Soto was not charged.

The name of the Miramar armed robbery victim was redacted from the police reports.