Broward Public Schools expected to vote on plan to redefine 5 schools

The board on Wednesday will be voting on the superintendent’s plan to close one school , turn three elementary schools into K-8’s and one middle school into a 6-12 academy model

By Ari Odzer

After spending more than a year discussing plans to redefine several Broward County schools, the school board is expected to vote on the plan.

The board on Wednesday will be voting on the superintendent’s plan to close one school, turn three elementary schools into K-8’s and one middle school into a 6-12 academy model.

When the process started, the board instructed then-superintendent Peter Licata to shut down at least five schools because of declining enrollment.

Board member Allen Zeman still favors closing at least that many campuses, and he will also present a plan to his colleagues, which does that. Under his plan he said, more students will attend higher-rated schools and the educational opportunities will be greater.

Zeman was an early backer of the idea to “right-size” the district but there are discussions still going on.

If the superintendent’s plan passes, one school, Broward Estates Elementary, would close and become an early childhood education center. 

