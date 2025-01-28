BCPS reminds principals to protect student privacy amid immigration raids

Broward County Public Schools issued a statement to principals on Monday updating them on how their schools should respond to federal immigration policy amid U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country and in South Florida.

The school district reaffirmed their commitment to privacy per a federal law called the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.

“Recent changes to federal immigration policies have raised questions about their potential impact on our schools,” the letter reads in part. “In addition, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has convened a special legislative session on immigration, scheduled to take place this week in Tallahassee. We are closely monitoring these developments and their implications for our schools and communities.”

The letter continues: “In the meantime, please be reminded of the following: Student Privacy: Student records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). No student information should be released without proper authorization, consistent with FERPA guidelines.”

On Sunday, ICE arrested a total of 1,179 people, according to data first obtained by NBC News. That figure is larger than the 956 arrests that the agency announced on Sunday night and is the largest number under the new administration, NBC News reported.

“We recognize that immigration-related issues can create uncertainty and anxiety among students, families, and staff. Please continue to provide a welcoming, safe, and supportive environment for all students,” the school system said.

Of the 1,179 people arrested Sunday, just 613 of those arrests — nearly 52% — were considered “criminal arrests,” according to a senior Trump administration official. The rest appear to be nonviolent offenders or people who have not committed any criminal offense.

Being undocumented is not considered a crime, but a civil offense. But it’s considered a crime when an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported re-enters the U.S. without permission.

"If you have any questions or if specific situations arise, please contact the General Counsel's Office for guidance before taking any action," the district advised its principals.