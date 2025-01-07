‘Be decent': Broward great grandmother celebrates 108th birthday with wise words

A Tamarac woman had a celebration to remember as family and friends help her mark a major milestone. The Jamaican-born retired seamstress turned 108 years old on Monday, making her just six years shy of being the oldest living woman in the United States.

Nesta Leeloo, affectionately called “mama” by loved ones, shared a few tips to living a long life.

“Be decent,” said Leeloo. “Don’t do things that your parents don’t want you to do, because they want you to be a lady or a gentleman whoever you are.”

Leeloo was born 108 years ago in Mandeville, Jamaica as one of 12 children. She later moved to Kingston where she got married before emigrating to the United States. With 6 children, 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren and 5 great-great-great grandchildren she has built quite the legacy.

“They are my life,” said Leeloo. “I love my family.”

From her love of family to playing piano, staying manicured and eating good Jamaican food, she said her passions keep her strong.

“A good plate of beef soup,” said Leeloo. “I like soup.”

Her family told NBC6 everyday with her is a gift. As loved ones got ready to celebrate her birthday, they’re adding to their treasure chest of memories with “Mama.”

Leeloo has also received several recognitions including a proclamation from Consul General to Jamaica Oliver Mair, and the mayor of Tamarac who declared her birthday, Jan. 6., as Nesta Leeloo day.