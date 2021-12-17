Best Holiday Events Happening in South Florida This Month

From winter wonderlands to luminous light shows, South Florida is full of fun holiday events for guests of all ages. Check out some of the best ways to spend your weekend.

Winter Wonderland (Miami Beach)

The temperature may be in the mid 70s, but the forecast calls for a Winter Wonderland at Miami Beach. This family-friendly event features fun for all ages with visits by Santa and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear in addition to a tree lighting ceremony, youth dance performances, rides, games and music.

When: Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: North Shore Park, 501 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL

Admission: $5 each

Y100's Miami Jingle Ball (Sunrise)

Miami’s #1 Hit Music Station, Y100 is hosting its annual Jingle Ball concert on Sunday. The star-studded lineup is set to include Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Farruko, Sean Paul, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Anitta, Monsta X, Tai Verdes, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio. Get tickets before they sell out!

When: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL

Admission: Tickets start at $36 (plus taxes and fees)

Cocktails Unwrapped (Brickell)

Treat yourself this holiday season with "Cocktails Unwrapped" at Rudolph's Diner. Receive a complimentary cocktail with proof of purchase (no minimum required). Same day RSVP needed for entry (RSVP at the Garden Deck on level 2). This 21+ event is one you won't want to miss!

When: Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Garden Deck (Level 2) at Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL

Admission: Free (must be 21+ to attend, ID's required)

MatzoBall (Miami Beach)

MatzoBall is a holiday party hosted by the Society of Young Jewish Professionals. This annual singles event is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Dance, drink and meet new people at MatzoBall this Christmas Eve.

When: Friday, Dec. 24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where: LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Admission: Starting at $60 each (must be 21+ to attend, ID's required)

Santa’s Command Centre (Brickell)

Visit Santa’s Post Office at Santa’s Command Centre to make your list and check it twice. Complimentary visits and photos with Santa make this a family-friendly outing. Santa and his helpers will be waiting for you at the Garden Deck on level 2 of the Brickell City Center.

When: Every day through Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Garden Deck (Level 2) at Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL

Admission: Free

Kwanzaa Celebration and Kuumba Village (Delray Beach)

Kuumba Village (“formerly Make-A-Gift Village”) welcomes all families to celebrate the holidays by making their own gifts and enjoying live music, art activities, storytelling and food. Continuing a tradition established in 2020, Kuumba Village will be held in conjunction with the annual Kwanzaa Celebration hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delray Beach Chapter. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.

When: Sunday, Dec. 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach, FL

Admission: Free

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami (Miami)

The Zoo Lights are back at Zoo Miami! This event features fun for all ages with a 26-foot-tall holiday tree, special appearances by Santa Claus, animal encounters, boat rides, holiday shopping, hot chocolate and cookies.

When: Select nights through Dec. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (holiday hours vary)

Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL

Admission: $20.95 for adults and $18.95 for children

Santa's Enchanted Forest (Hialeah)

This South Florida staple is back in town! Visit Santa's Enchanted Forest to enjoy fun for the whole family with rides, shows, lights, acrobats, magic and more.

When: Every night until Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to midnight (holiday hours vary)

Where: Santa's Enchanted Forest, 3100 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL

Admission: Starting at $32.71 each

Historic Holiday Décor (Hialeah)

The Deering Estate will turn the clock back by over a century to the Gilded Age for this year's holiday decorations. The Gilded Age, known for its elegance and excess, is the era that gave us the classic ballet The Nutcracker, which will be represented throughout the home. Come enjoy the beautiful decorations at this annual holiday event.

When: Every day until Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami, FL

Admission: $15 for adults and $7 for children

