Students Gifted Toys in Memory of Miami-Dade Girl Killed in Drive-by Shooting

Local school holds toy giveaway in memory of 8-year-old killed five years ago in a drive-by shooting

By Claudia DoCampo

Students at Golden Glades Elementary School received toys for the holidays, thanks to the Jada Page Foundation.

Jada, 8, was killed in a drive-by shooting five years ago in Northwest Miami-Dade. She was sitting on her father's front porch when they were wounded.

A bullet struck Jada in the back of her head, and her father, who police say was the intended target, was shot int he chest and survived. 

On Thursday, Jada's mother, Rosalind Brown, hosted a toy giveaway honoring her daughter's memory. 

"Being able to see the kids, you know, the smilies on their faces," Brown said. "I know that she would love this, I can imagine her bouncing around this room."

Jada's younger sister Jazz was only 3 years old when her sister died. She was by her mom's side for the toy giveaway.

"Jada would be very proud," Jazz said.

The toys came from corporate donations and from people in the community.

Meantime, the criminal investigation in this case continues. Miami-Dade Police is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. If you have that information remember that you can always place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

