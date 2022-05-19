Best of Haiti Music Festival Takes Place This Saturday

South Floridians can find a celebration of culture, history and pride in Little Haiti during the second annual Best of Haiti Music Festival.

Organizers say the event, which takes place Saturday, is an extension of Haitian Flag Day that fell on a weekday this year.

“It’s important to know where you’re from,” said festival producer Terry Louis of Pur Force Group. “It’s important to know your culture your heritage.”

While getting ready for the Best of Haiti Music Festival 2022, Louis told NBC 6 to expect a bigger and better street festival.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“As soon as you walk in, you can expect a very family friendly environment,” said Louis. “People having a good time, you can expect people dancing in the street.”

During the festival, the portion of Northeast 59th Terrace adjacent to the Little Haiti Culture Center will be closed to traffic.

Louis said with South Florida being home to the nation’s largest Haitian immigrant population, it’s important to reflect on the contributions of its people.

“We’re the first Black country to gain its independence,” said Louis. “The flag meant so much, you know we’re celebrating it.”

For Louis, it’s important not only to share Haitian culture and contributions with younger people of Haitian decent but the greater Miami-Dade community.

“It’s important for us to showcase that in a way that not just Haitian-Americans can embrace it, but other nationalities, other cultures,” said Louis. “Learn about Haitian culture, and the Flag Day itself.”

The festival will transform Little Haiti’s Cultural Complex, which already showcases the evolution of Haiti’s flag.

“As you can see the mural, the stage is going to be aligned right there,” said Louis while pointing across the street. “On this side over here, we’re going to have a skating rink for the kids. This whole section is going to transform.”

Festival goers will also find vendors with authentic Haitian food and resource tables that impact the local community. Music will also be front and center.

“We’re going to have the hottest Haitian artists on the scene right now,” said Louis. “Tony mix, he’s like the biggest DJ out of Haiti and just so many more acts from Miami, it’s too many to name. It’s going to be a good time.”

The event is from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.